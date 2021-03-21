General News

Watch: Brave Girls Takes 6th Win For "Rollin'" On "Inkigayo" + Performances By Rosé, Super Junior, PENTAGON, And More

Congratulations to Brave Girls for successful first place with “Rollin’” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Rosé’s “On The Floor,” and third place went to SHINee’s “Don’t Name Me.”

This week’s performers had been GHOST9, DRIPPIN, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, MIRAE, Brave Girls, BDC, Super Junior, Ciipher, iKON, ATEEZ, ONF, WOODZ, WayV, Weeekly, Jessi, CRAVITY, PURPLE KISS, and PENTAGON.

Brave Girls – “Rollin’”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “On the Floor”

Super Junior – “Intro + Home Social gathering”

PENTAGON – “DO or NOT”

Jessi – “What Sort of X”

iKON – “Why Why Why”

WayV – “Kick Again”

ONF – “Stunning Stunning”

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) – “Really feel Like”

Weeekly – “After College”

ATEEZ – “I’m the One (Fireworks)”

CRAVITY – “Unhealthy Habits”

DRIPPIN – “Younger Blood”

BDC – “Moon Rider”

MIRAE – “KILLA”

PURPLE KISS – “Ponzona”

Ciipher – “I Like You”

GHOST9 – “SEOUL”

