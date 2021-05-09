Watch: Brave Girls Takes 7th Win And Triple Crown For “Rollin’” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By Highlight, ITZY, ENHYPEN, And More

Congratulations to Brave Girls for winning first place with “Rollin’” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was SG Wannabe’s “Timeless,” and third place went to Brave Girls’ “We Ride.”

Watch the winner announcement below!

This week’s performers were Norazo, BIBI, BAE173, STAYC, 3YE, AIVAN, AB6IX, NTX, ENHYPEN, ONF, ITZY, Jawsoul, CLASSMATE, P1Harmony, Highlight, and HOT ISSUE.

Check out this week’s performances below!

Highlight – “Disconnected”

Highlight – “Not the End”

ITZY – “Mafia In the Morning”

ENHYPEN – “Drunk-Dazed”

AB6IX – “Close”

ONF – “Ugly Dance”

BAE173 – “Loved You”

P1Harmony – “Scared”

3YE – “Stalker”

STAYC – “So What”

NTX – “Choco Ice Cream”

HOT ISSUE – “GRATATA”

BIBI – “Bad Sad and Mad”

NORAZO – “Vegetable”

CLASSMATE – “Our Moment”

AIVAN – “AI”

Jawsoul – “Because of You”