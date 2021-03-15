General News

Watch: Brave Girls Takes Tearful 1st-Ever Win With “Rollin’” On “Inkigayo”; Performances By Rosé, ATEEZ, iKON, And More

March 15, 2021
1 Min Read

Congratulations to Brave Girls for successful first place with “Rollin’” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was SHINee’s “Don’t Name Me,” and third place went to ATEEZ’s “Fireworks (I’m the One).”

Watch the winner announcement beneath!

This week’s performers had been GHOST9, G-reyish, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, VERIVERY, Brave Girls, BDC, iKON, AboutU, ATEEZ, MCND, ONF, WayV, WEi, CRAVITY, TRI.BE, and PIXY.

Try this week’s performances!

Brave Girls – “Rollin’”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “On the Floor”

BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “Gone”

ATEEZ – “I’m the One (Fireworks)”

iKON – “Why Why Why”

ONF – “Lovely Lovely”

VERIVERY – “Get Away”

WayV – “Kick Again”

BDC – “Moon Rider”

WEi – “All or Nothing (Prod. Jang Dae Hyeon)”

MCND – “Not Over”

CRAVITY – “Unhealthy Habits”

G-reyish – “Blood Night time”

GHOST9 – “SEOUL”

AboutU – “Time to Shine”

TRI.BE – “DOOM DOOM TA”

PIXY – “Wings”

