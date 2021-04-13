General News

Watch: Brave Girls Welcomes Fans To New Launch Of Their Official YouTube Channel

April 13, 2021
Brave Girls has opened an official YouTube channel!

On April 12, Brave Girls celebrated the launch of their new channel with a video welcoming followers. The members promised to indicate numerous sides of themselves on the channel and requested viewers to love and subscribe.

Brave Girls continues to journey their newfound success, taking a double crown for the month of March on the Gaon charts with “Rollin’” and showing on exhibits like “The Supervisor,” “Ask Us Something,” and “Operating Man.” The lady group can also be making ready for a summer season comeback.

Take a look at their new YouTube channel under!

