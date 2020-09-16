Watch: BTOB’s Minhyuk Transforms Into A Swordsman In Preview For Upcoming Film

A particular preview has been launched for the upcoming historic motion movie “The Swordsman” (literal title)!

Starring BTOB’s Minhyuk, Jang Hyuk, Jung Man Sik, and extra, the brand new movie explores the tales of swordsmen in Joseon through the Ming-Qing transition interval. Minhyuk makes his huge display debut because the king’s bodyguard Kyeom Sa Bok, who fails to guard the king after being attacked by anti-government forces. Feeling responsible, he turns his again on the world.

On September 15, a video of Minhyuk’s motion scenes was revealed. In the clip, Kyeom Sa Bok asks Min Seung Ho (performed by Jung Min Sik), “A warrior like you’ll be able to solely do that a lot?” The clip then reveals off Minhyuk’s preventing abilities as his character faces off in opposition to Min Seung Ho. The preview ends, congratulating Minhyuk on his discharge from the navy.

Director Choi Jae Hoon had nothing however reward for Minhyuk. He commented, “Minhyuk is a good actor who has a robust affect that fills the body when he seems onscreen with good facial expressions and gazes.”

Try the video under!

“The Swordsman” premieres September 23.

