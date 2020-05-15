Watch: BTOB’s Yook Sungjae, Hwang Jung Eum, And Choi Won Young Talk About Their Characters And Experiences Filming “Mystic Pop-Up Bar”

The solid of the upcoming JTBC drama “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” talked about their characters in a current interview!

“Mystic Pop-Up Bar” relies on a preferred webtoon and tells the story of a mysterious pojangmacha (an outside ingesting institution) run by the ill-tempered Wol Joo (Hwang Jung Eum), the harmless part-time worker Han Kang Bae (BTOB’s Yook Sungjae), and former afterlife detective Chief Gwi (Choi Won Young). Collectively, they go to clients in their desires to assist resolve their issues.

Whereas introducing their characters, Hwang Jung Eum shares that Wol Joo is a personality she’s by no means seen the likes of earlier than. She explains, “Though Wol Joo appears robust on the surface, she has plenty of affection for folks on the within.” Yook Sungjae picks his character’s innocence and talent to narrate to others as Han Kang Bae’s strongest trait, and Choi Won Young shares that his character will typically bicker with Wol Joo however act as her useful secretary on the identical time.

On her similarities along with her character, Hwang Jung Eum explains that she was shocked to learn the way comparable she was to Wol Joo. She shares, “Whereas appearing as Wol Joo, I stated, ‘Wol Joo is like me.’ She makes use of phrases I usually use, and now we have plenty of similarities.” However, Yook Sungjae says, “I obtained the sensation that my character is considerably the alternative of me. I assumed I used to be harmless, however there have been many troublesome points whereas appearing,” including that he had extra of a “tsundere” (outwardly chilly however really heat and caring) character.

For the interview, the actors additionally advised completely different snacks to eat for sure life circumstances. When requested what snack they’d counsel to somebody whose vital different cheated on them with their buddy, Hwang Jung Eum suggests ordering all completely different sorts of snacks in an effort to struggle away the ache with meals. She provides, “Come to our pojangmacha, I’ll make you the whole lot.”

Hwang Jung Eum additionally talks about steadily getting used to filming with pc graphics in thoughts whereas Yook Sungjae reveals that he did his greatest to stay to the script to painting his character fairly than counting on the unique webtoon. Lastly, the solid wrap up the interview by expressing their hopes for viewers to observe and assist the drama.

Watch the complete interview under!

“Mystic Pop-Up Bar” premieres on Could 20 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Watch a current teaser for the drama right here!

