Watch: BTOB’s Yook Sungjae + Hyunsik Enlist In Military After Receiving Warm Send-Off From Bandmates On “The Supervisor”

On the most recent episode of “The Supervisor,” BTOB’s Eunkwang affectionately despatched his bandmates Yook Sungjae and Hyunsik off to the military!

The Could 23 broadcast of the MBC selection present featured footage of Eunkwang saying goodbye to Sungjae and Hyunsik as they ready to enlist within the navy. The BTOB chief, who was the primary member of the group to finish his navy service, invited his two bandmates out to dinner forward of their enlistment.

Eunkwang was the final to reach on the restaurant, and as they waited, Sungjae and Hyunsik chatted about how they had been feeling as they ready for this new chapter of their lives. Hyunsik confessed, “I didn’t sleep a lot final night time. I haven’t been sleeping that nicely these days. Ever since our [enlistment date] was introduced, I’ve felt just a little totally different.”

Sungjae requested with amusing, “Don’t you end up going by means of temper swings every day?” and Hyunsik cracked up as he agreed.

Later, after Eunkwang had lastly arrived, his fellow BTOB members requested him about his visitor look on “The Supervisor.” Referring to the truth that Eunkwang’s episode would air after he and Sungjae had already enlisted, Hyunsik lamented, “I’m curious [about your episode], however I gained’t have the ability to watch it.”

Nevertheless, Eunkwang reassured them, “The navy is far more relaxed as of late. I feel you’re even allowed to observe TV on the coaching heart.” He went on so as to add, “Again in my day, there weren’t any TVs,” and Hyunsik remarked with amusing, “It hasn’t even been that lengthy because you went!”

When Sungjae requested Eunkwang how lengthy it had been since his discharge, Eunkwang replied, “It’s been just a little over three weeks now,” and Sungjae marveled at how rapidly the time had flown by.

Later within the episode, “The Supervisor” aired footage of Sungjae and Hyunsik getting into their navy coaching heart as Eunkwang, Ilhoon, and Peniel all gathered to see them off. The BTOB members grew emotional as they exchanged hugs and stated their goodbyes, and Sungjae lightened the temper by suggesting that he and Eunkwang interact in a single last arm wrestling match—which Sungjae gained.

Eunkwang remarked, “Wow, I nonetheless can’t imagine [you’re already going],” earlier than urging his bandmates, “Simply keep wholesome.” Sungjae and Hyunsik each promised to return, and their three bandmates watched from afar as they disappeared into the coaching heart.

