Watch: BTOB’s Yook Sungjae Is An Encouraging And Charming Soldier In New Video

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae has put his appearing chops to good use whereas serving within the army!

The ROK Ministry of Nationwide Protection just lately shared a video forward of the 72nd Armed Forces Day, which is arising on October 1. The video is a part of a marketing campaign titled “Please Ship Heartwarming Greetings” that goals to present encouragement to the nation’s armed forces and assist members of the general public who’re worn out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The marketing campaign encourages members of the armed forces and the general public to ship one another messages of assist, and anybody within the nation can participate.

Yook Sungjae seems as a soldier within the video and he says in a narration, “We keep in mind our valuable atypical days. We’re ready for the atypical tomorrow after we’ll smile once more. Till the day after we all run collectively, please ship heartwarming greetings.”

Yook Sungjae enlisted within the army on Might 11 to hold out his necessary service as an active-duty soldier.

