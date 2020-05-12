Watch: BTOB’s Yook Sungjae Leaves Video Message For Viewers Of “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” Before Military Enlistment

BTOB’s Yook Sungjae shared a heartfelt message for future viewers and “clients” of “Mystic Pop-Up Bar.”

On Could 10, JTBC posted a clip of Yook Sungjae, who enlisted within the army on Could 11.

Based mostly on a preferred webtoon, “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” tells the story of a mysterious pojangmacha (an outside ingesting institution) run by an ill-tempered girl, an harmless part-time worker, and a former afterlife detective.

Within the collection, Yook Sungjae seems as part-time worker Han Kang Bae, who visits clients of their goals with the intention to assist them resolve their issues.

To the tune of Shin Seung Hoon’s “I Consider,” Yook Sungjae sits alone at a desk to share his ideas on his office and drama. He started, “At ‘Mystic Pop-Up Bar,’ I’ve to make 20 fishcake skewers as quickly as I come to work. I generally should naturally ‘contact’ the shoppers if the proprietor provides me a glance as a result of I’ve to look inside their minds.”

He continued, “However what’s worthwhile is that I can go inside clients’ goals and relieve their ache and unhappiness if I drink the ‘Mystic Pop-Up Bar’ drink. That is an important half, however ‘Mystic Pop-Up Bar’ airs beginning Wednesday, Could 20 on JTBC Drama.”

He concluded, “Please take excellent care of our ‘Mystic Pop-Up Bar.’”

“Mystic Pop-Up Bar” premieres on Could 20 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Take a look at the clip under:

