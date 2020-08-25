Watch: BTS Brings Another Dose Of Fun And Happiness With New B-Side MV For “Dynamite”

BTS shared a brand new music video for his or her hit observe “Dynamite”!

On August 25 at midnight KST, BTS revealed the b-side MV for his or her first ever all-English single “Dynamite.” The brand new music video options extra enjoyable cuts from the filming for his or her most important music video, in addition to some hilarious bloopers on the finish.

BTS’s authentic music video for “Dynamite” got here out on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST and it’s racking up views at report velocity. It made historical past by scoring the greatest 24-hour debut on YouTube!