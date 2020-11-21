Watch: BTS Brings Comfort With Hopeful “Life Goes On” Comeback MV

BTS’s much-anticipated comeback is right here!

On November 20 at 2 p.m. KST, the group launched their new album “BE” together with the music video for the title observe.

“Life Goes On” is another hip hop style track with a sentimental guitar sound. The relatable lyrics present a comforting message that “life goes on” even by troublesome circumstances. The observe is produced by Pdogg, and members RM, Suga, and J-Hope additionally participated within the track together with Ruuth, Chris James, and Antonina Armato.

Take a look at the music video under: