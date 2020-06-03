Watch: BTS Celebrates 2020 Festa With Rehearsal Video For “Dionysus” Performance At “Communicate Your self” Concert In Seoul

BTS is constant their 2020 Festa celebrations by gifting followers with a brand new choreography video!

On June 3, the group launched a rehearsal video for his or her efficiency of “Dionysus” in Seoul as a part of their “Communicate Your self” stadium tour. “Dionysus” is a monitor off BTS’s 2019 mini album “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

Test it out under!

BTS Festa is the group’s annual celebration of their debut anniversary, which falls on June 13. Forward of the large day, they share plenty of new content material for followers to get pleasure from.

Thus far, BTS has additionally launched a “summer time model” video of “Airplane Pt. 2” and household portrait images. The “Dionysus” video was shared with the information through Twitter hashtags that the following Festa launch (their 2019/2020 photograph assortment) can be popping out tomorrow at midday KST, as a substitute of midnight.