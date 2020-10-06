Watch: BTS Celebrates Billboard Hot 100 Success Through Heartwarming Phone Call With Bang Shi Hyuk

BTS and Huge Hit Leisure founder Bang Shi Hyuk celebrated their Billboard success with a touching and humorous telephone name!

In a video posted on the group’s official YouTube channel on October 5, the members spoke over the telephone with Bang Shi Hyuk again in early September. That they had simply discovered that their single “Dynamite” had spent two consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, making historical past as the primary all-South Korean act to take action.

Within the clip, V takes the telephone and instantly conveys his happiness by shouting, “We acquired No. 1!” Bang Shi Hyuk responds with equal enthusiasm, making the members burst into laughter. Suga wonders if Bang Shi Hyuk is crying due to the information, and Jin jokingly tells him, “Ship us a selfie of you crying!” Jimin explains that the members already shed loads of tears the week prior when “Dynamite” first entered the chart at No.1.

Bang Shi Hyuk showers reward upon BTS, telling them that they most likely gained’t perceive simply how unimaginable their achievement is and that it’s actually unbelievable. The members proceed to joke forwards and backwards with him and graciously settle for his compliments earlier than conveying their gratitude to him as effectively. They finish the telephone name with a promise to fulfill up for dinner someday sooner or later, and V cutely says, “BTS loves Shi Hyuk!”

Watch the total video under with English subtitles!