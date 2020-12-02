Watch: BTS Celebrates The Holiday Season In Festive Performance On ABC’s “The Disney Holiday Singalong”

BTS is filled with vacation cheer whereas performing for ABC’s “The Disney Holiday Singalong”!

Beforehand, ABC introduced that BTS will likely be performing “Santa Claus Is Coming to City” for his or her singalong collection “The Disney Holiday Singalong,” which contains animated on-screen lyrics in order that viewers can sing alongside. The efficiency options the BTS members excitedly singing amidst the attractive vacation ornament on stage.

Watch BTS’s model of “Santa Claus Is Coming to City” under:

Together with the singalong video, ABC additionally launched behind-the-scenes footage of BTS preparing. Backstage, RM practices singing the carol and feedback, “At the very least in my coronary heart, I really feel like Mariah Carey.” In between takes, the members have a blast appearing foolish and training excessive notes. After filming, V provides, “The essential factor was I couldn’t management my expressions.”

Watch the total behind-the-scenes video under!

Not too long ago, BTS returned with their new album “BE,” which landed No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Their title observe “Life Goes On” additionally positioned No. 1 on Billboard’s Sizzling 100.