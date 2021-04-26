Watch: BTS Confirms Comeback With Digital Single Next Month

BTS has dropped a new teaser!
On April 27 at midnight KST, Big Hit Music shared a logo trailer for “Butter,” set for release on May 21 at 1 p.m. KST.
According to a statement on Weverse, “Butter” is a digital single that is “brimming with the inimitable charm of BTS.” A physical copy of the single will be released in Korea and around the world in the summer.
Check out the logo trailer below!
#BTS #방탄소년단 Butter#BTS_Butter pic.twitter.com/5LOT2BB7mK
— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) April 26, 2021
