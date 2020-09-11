Watch: BTS Dazzles On “The Today Present” With Energetic Performances Of “Dynamite” And “Anpanman”

BTS took “The Today Present” by storm with thrilling performances of two of their hits!

Final month, BTS appeared on the favored American morning present to talk about their record-breaking single “Dynamite,” in addition to their upcoming album.

On September 10, the group returned to the NBC present as performers for its Citi Music Collection. Along with their newest hit “Dynamite,” BTS additionally carried out their fan-favorite 2018 B-side “Anpanman.”

After racking up a number of Guinness World Information and making Billboard historical past with “Dynamite,” BTS is at present making ready to proceed their U.S. promotions for the only with performances on NBC’s “America’s Received Expertise” (September 16 at eight p.m. ET) and this yr’s digital iHeartRadio Music Pageant (September 18 at 9 p.m. ET).

Take a look at a clip of BTS’s performances on “The Today Present” beneath!