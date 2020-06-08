Watch: BTS Delivers Moving Speech + Performances For YouTube’s Virtual Graduation Ceremony

BTS congratulated the Class of 2020 with a heartwarming graduation speech and a significant efficiency!

On June 7 native time, BTS participated in YouTube’s star-studded digital commencement ceremony “Pricey Class of 2020,” becoming a member of a lineup of audio system that included former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Woman Gaga, Beyoncé, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of Protection Robert M. Gates, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and activist Malala Yousafzai.

Every of the BTS members took turns sharing phrases of hope, consolation, and congratulations (RM in English, the opposite six members in Korean), reflecting on their very own youth earlier than encouraging graduates to take cost of their lives and forge their very own paths as they chase their goals.

Afterward, the group closed out the ceremony with a efficiency on the Nationwide Museum of Korea, the place they sang “Boy With Luv,” “Spring Day,” and “Mikrokosmos.”

Congratulations to the Class of 2020!

Watch BTS’s full graduation speech with English subtitles—and a clip of their efficiency—under: