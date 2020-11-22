Watch: BTS Drops Cozy And Intimate “On My Pillow” Version Of “Life Goes On” MV

BTS has shocked with a brand new model of their “Life Goes On” music video!

Whereas a number of scenes within the official “Life Goes On” music video featured pictures of the members hanging out at house, this new “on my pillow” model is filmed in a single take within the bed room because the members sing their comforting new monitor in pajamas surrounded by pillows.

The unique “Life Goes On” music video garnered a formidable 67.7 million views on YouTube based on the actual time depend in its first 24 hours. The brand new album “BE” offered greater than 2 million copies in lower than 24 hours and topped iTunes charts in a minimum of 90 areas around the globe.

Take a look at the “on the pillow” model of “Life Goes On” under!