Watch BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ Performance at the 2020 VMAs

BTS debuted the first tv efficiency of its new single “Dynamite” throughout Sunday evening’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Following the retro-themed, history-making music video that dropped on Aug. 21, the South Korean boy band — made up of RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — delivered contemporary disco choreography with pitch-perfect vocals.

BTS introduced extra of the “Dynamite” music video to their first efficiency on the VMAs stage, sporting ’70s-inspired fits and dancing in entrance of green-screened New York Metropolis areas together with Dumbo, Occasions Sq. and the iconic Manhattan skyline. Earlier in the evening, the group was awarded finest group and finest Ok-pop artist, successful each awards for the second 12 months in a row. In an sudden twist towards the finish of their efficiency, the background break up into two – main some to imagine they could truly be onstage — but it surely as an alternative revealed one other inexperienced display screen, which was quickly lit up by digital fireworks.

BTS’s newest single arrived six months after the launch of the group’s fourth studio album, “Map of the Soul: 7,” which dropped in February. The “Dynamite” music video turned an on the spot record-holder for highest variety of YouTube viewers for a video premiere. On Aug. 23, it additionally set a brand new YouTube file for views in the first 24 hours of launch and topped 100 million views in that point interval, topping the prior file holder, Blackpink’s “How You Like That.”

Final 12 months, BTS made VMAs historical past as the first winner of a brand new finest Ok-pop class for his or her single “Boy With Luv.” Their single “ON” was nominated for 3 classes — for finest choreography, finest pop video and finest Ok-pop. (The inclusion of the award, nevertheless, didn’t come with out controversy: followers criticized MTV for relegating Ok-pop artists to a nationality-based class.)

BTS picked up finest choreography and finest pop for “ON” on the 2020 version as properly.

Ariana Grande, Woman Gaga and Doja Cat additionally carried out at this 12 months’s digital VMAs, broadcast dwell from completely different audience-less areas throughout New York Metropolis.

