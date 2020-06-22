Watch: BTS Gets Fans Guessing With Gorgeous Trailer For Something New

BTS has piqued followers’ curiosity with a shocking new trailer!

On June 22 at midnight KST, BTS launched an official “graphic lyrics” trailer entitled “If We’re Collectively, We Can Smile” (literal translation). The beautiful new video, which options lyrics from a number of of their previous songs, harks again to the group’s iconic “The Most Lovely Second in Life” trilogy, which spawned the BTS universe.

The caption hints on the launch of 5 “volumes,” every for one of many songs featured within the trailer: “Vol. 1: A Supplementary Story: You By no means Stroll Alone,” “Vol. 2: Save ME,” “Vol. 3: Home of Playing cards,” “Vol. 4: RUN,” and “Vol. 5: Butterfly.”

What do you suppose BTS has in retailer? Try the inventive new trailer under, and share your ideas and theories with us within the feedback!