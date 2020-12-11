Watch: BTS Gets Festive Singing Holiday Remix Of “Dynamite”

Up to date December 11 KST:

BTS has gifted followers with a particular video!

On December 11, the group launched the vacation remix of their hit “Dynamite” and likewise unveiled a video of themselves jamming out in a festive setting.

Try the video under:

Authentic Article:

BTS is releasing a vacation remix of their hit single “Dynamite“!

Large Hit Leisure has shared {that a} new remix of the music is popping out on December 11 at 2 p.m. KST. The company writes, “The BTS digital single ‘Dynamite’ made historical past all through the second half of 2020 due to the unbelievable affection and assist proven from all followers. We sincerely thanks.”

“To return a number of the wonderful love you will have proven us, we’ve ready a particular ‘Dynamite’ remix model,” they proceed. “‘Dynamite (Holiday Remix)’ is stuffed with the brilliant and heat emotions all of us take pleasure in in the course of the vacation season. We hope you possibly can have probably the most joyous vacation season and welcome within the new yr with ‘Dynamite (Holiday Remix)’.”

BTS shared their English-language single “Dynamite” in August and has launched a number of earlier remix variations of the monitor. “Dynamite” made historical past, together with grabbing No. 1 on Billboard’s Sizzling 100 3 times (it nonetheless stays within the High 10 this week, its fifteenth week on the chart). The monitor additionally swept the charts in Korea and earned 26 wins on music reveals up to now, as nicely not too long ago scored Tune of the Yr awards on the Melon Music Awards 2020 and 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Supply (1)