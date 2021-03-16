Watch: BTS Gives Electrifying Performance Of “Dynamite” At 2021 Grammy Awards + Reveals Thoughts On Historic Nomination

For the 2021 Grammy Awards, held on March 14 (native time), BTS was nominated for the Finest Pop Duo/Group Performance class with “Dynamite,” turning into the primary Korean artist in historical past to be nominated for a Grammy.

The Finest Pop Duo/Group Performance award ended up going to Woman Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” however BTS nonetheless created an unforgettable night time for his or her followers ARMY with one other superb efficiency of “Dynamite.” At final 12 months’s ceremony, BTS carried out in collaboration with Lil Nas X, making this 12 months’s ceremony their first time performing solo at the Grammy Awards.

At the occasion, RM commented, “It’s simply an honor to be a part of this superb night time. I simply need many musicians that do and unfold a wide range of music to be nominated within the Grammys and win.”

On being the primary Korean group to be nominated for a Grammy, J-Hope mentioned, “I believe it’s significant that that musicians around the globe and particularly establishments just like the Recording Academy have a excessive regard for our music. And the truth that individuals around the globe love our music actually makes us proud. Folks study Korean tradition by means of us, so that makes us actually proud and glad.”

Lastly, V gave a message to their followers. “I actually miss ARMY proper now, and I believe ARMY are feeling the identical feelings we’re feeling now. We’ll convey even higher music and levels subsequent 12 months. Even higher than ‘Dynamite,’” he mentioned. Jin then added, “ARMY, you labored laborious till now. Let’s work laborious this 12 months too.”

Watch the members share their feedback on the Grammy Awards right here:

The members additionally took to their Twitter account and Weverse to share some pictures and extra messages to their followers.

RM wrote, “Be careful for the efficiency!!” whereas Jin humorously shared, “I have make-up on so I ought to take a photograph.”

Be careful for the efficiency !!

#? pic.twitter.com/5voaELWEn5 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 14, 2021

메이크업 했으니 사진은 찍어야지 pic.twitter.com/jtNs2Ii1kY — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 14, 2021

Jimin “Everybody, thanks for becoming a member of us till this time! Thanks for cheering us on, and it’s due to you that I get to expertise one thing unimaginable like this. I’m sincerely grateful and glad, ARMY! I really like you.”

여러분 이시간까지 같이 해주신다고 고생하셨습니다! 응원해주셔서 감사드리고

덕분에 이렇게 말도 안되는 경험을 해보기도 하네요. 진심으로 감사드리고 행복합니다 아미여러분 ! 사랑합니다#JIMIN pic.twitter.com/CPRJQDeHTq — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) March 14, 2021

Jin and J-Hope expressed their love for ARMY on Weverse, and Jungkook wrote, “Thanks a lot for being with us in each second. We are going to return the entire love and assist you ship us.” Suga mentioned, “Let’s work tougher this 12 months!”

Watch BTS’s efficiency of “Dynamite” on the 2021 Grammy Awards under!

Supply (1)