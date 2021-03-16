General News

Watch: BTS Gives Electrifying Performance Of “Dynamite” At 2021 Grammy Awards + Reveals Thoughts On Historic Nomination

March 16, 2021
3 Min Read

For the 2021 Grammy Awards, held on March 14 (native time), BTS was nominated for the Finest Pop Duo/Group Performance class with “Dynamite,” turning into the primary Korean artist in historical past to be nominated for a Grammy.

The Finest Pop Duo/Group Performance award ended up going to Woman Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” however BTS nonetheless created an unforgettable night time for his or her followers ARMY with one other superb efficiency of “Dynamite.” At final 12 months’s ceremony, BTS carried out in collaboration with Lil Nas X, making this 12 months’s ceremony their first time performing solo at the Grammy Awards.

At the occasion, RM commented, “It’s simply an honor to be a part of this superb night time. I simply need many musicians that do and unfold a wide range of music to be nominated within the Grammys and win.”

On being the primary Korean group to be nominated for a Grammy, J-Hope mentioned, “I believe it’s significant that that musicians around the globe and particularly establishments just like the Recording Academy have a excessive regard for our music. And the truth that individuals around the globe love our music actually makes us proud. Folks study Korean tradition by means of us, so that makes us actually proud and glad.”

Lastly, V gave a message to their followers. “I actually miss ARMY proper now, and I believe ARMY are feeling the identical feelings we’re feeling now. We’ll convey even higher music and levels subsequent 12 months. Even higher than ‘Dynamite,’” he mentioned. Jin then added, “ARMY, you labored laborious till now. Let’s work laborious this 12 months too.”

Watch the members share their feedback on the Grammy Awards right here:

The members additionally took to their Twitter account and Weverse to share some pictures and extra messages to their followers.

RM wrote, “Be careful for the efficiency!!” whereas Jin humorously shared, “I have make-up on so I ought to take a photograph.”

Jimin “Everybody, thanks for becoming a member of us till this time! Thanks for cheering us on, and it’s due to you that I get to expertise one thing unimaginable like this. I’m sincerely grateful and glad, ARMY! I really like you.”

Jin and J-Hope expressed their love for ARMY on Weverse, and Jungkook wrote, “Thanks a lot for being with us in each second. We are going to return the entire love and assist you ship us.” Suga mentioned, “Let’s work tougher this 12 months!”

Watch BTS’s efficiency of “Dynamite” on the 2021 Grammy Awards under!

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.