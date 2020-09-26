Watch: BTS Gives Fans A Better View Of Their Moves In New Choreography MV For “Dynamite”

BTS has dropped an thrilling new model of their “Dynamite” music video!

On September 26, BTS launched the choreography model of the music video for his or her newest hit. The brand new video has all the colour and pleasure of the group’s authentic “Dynamite” music video—besides with a greater view of the members’ high-energy dance strikes.

Simply the day earlier than, BTS set a brand new document with their authentic music video for “Dynamite” because it surpassed 400 million views on YouTube.

Watch BTS “carry the hearth” and “set the night time alight” of their choreography video for “Dynamite” under! (It’s also possible to watch their authentic music video right here and the B-side model right here.)