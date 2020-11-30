Watch: BTS Goes Behind The Scenes On Jungkook Directing Their “Life Goes On” Music Video

BTS has shared a behind-the-scenes have a look at Jungkook’s music video directorial debut!

BTS launched their new album, “BE,” and title observe “Life Goes On” on November 20. The members have been instantly concerned within the manufacturing of their new album, together with the idea, design, music, and extra. Particularly, Jungkook was a director for his or her “Life Goes On” music video.

On November 29, BTS dropped a capturing sketch of their “Life Goes On” MV that confirmed the method behind the making of the music video. The video begins with Jin introducing Jungkook as their MV director and Jungkook capturing footage of the members participating in each day actions like studying, consuming, enjoying guitar, and extra.

Their second day of filming takes place of their home, the place Suga and V speak about the very best instances to take heed to “Life Goes On” (once you’re sleeping, waking up, consuming, watching the sundown, and so on.) and Jungkook continues to present detailed path to the members. The third day of filming occurred after their live performance “Map of the Soul ON:E,” within the empty enviornment with lightsticks organized within the form of an viewers. The group is nonetheless hyped on adrenaline and V says, “The members’ minds are a bit of chaotic proper now, however I imagine that our onerous work in filming will quickly carry gentle to ARMYs.”

On the finish of the capturing sketch, V says that the group is at the moment getting ready for his or her end-of-the-year performances.