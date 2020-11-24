General News

Watch: BTS Goes Wild In Teaser For Collab With One Of Jin’s Favorite Online Video games, MapleStory

November 24, 2020
BTS is collaborating with Nexon’s on-line MMORPG recreation MapleStory!

On November 24, MapleStory revealed a teaser video of their collaboration with BTS. The members are seated in a gathering room, surrounded by MapleStory merchandise. The members inform tales about their recollections with the sport and sing the sport’s theme track in a humorous method. Jin, who is thought to be an avid participant of MapleStory, says, “In the present day’s the day our dream comes true.”

BTS reacts to one thing exterior of the digicam’s view, making followers inquisitive about what precisely they are going to be doing for his or her collaboration with MapleStory.

Watch the teaser with English subtitles right here!

