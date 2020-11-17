Watch: BTS Is Cozy Together In 1st Teaser Video For “Life Goes On” MV

BTS has given a preview of their much-anticipated comeback MV!

With the group gearing up for a return this week with the album “BE (Deluxe Version),” they’ve now shared their first MV teaser for the title observe “Life Goes On.” The video’s credit share that member Jungkook was the director!

Test it out beneath!

BTS’s “BE (Deluxe Version)” and the music video for “Life Goes On” come out on November 20 at 2 p.m. KST. The album options direct participation from the group members within the music, idea, design, path, and extra. Take a look at their observe record and teaser photographs!