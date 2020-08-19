General News

Watch: BTS Is Ready For A “Dynamite” Disco Return In MV Teaser

August 19, 2020
The countdown to BTS’s much-anticipated new single continues because the group releases the primary have a look at their music video!

On August 19 at midnight KST, BTS dropped the music video teaser for “Dynamite,” their English-language single that’s due out on Friday.

The “Dynamite” MV is about to return out on August 21 at 1 p.m. KST. Take a look at the total schedule for his or her promotions right here and teaser images right here and right here!

BTS will carry out their new track as a part of the MTV Music Video Awards, the place they’re nominated for 3 awards. The ceremony begins on August 30 at eight p.m. EDT (August 31 at 9 a.m. KST).

