Watch: BTS, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, SEVENTEEN, J Balvin, And More Celebrate Partnership Between HYBE And Ithaca Holdings

HYBE x Ithaca Holdings has launched a brand new video celebrating the current partnership between the 2 corporations. Earlier this month, HYBE introduced that their subsidiary Huge Hit America had acquired a 100% stake in Ithaca Holdings.

The start of the video outlines the construction of HYBE. The HYBE Labels division consists of Huge Hit Music, BE:LIFT, Supply Music, Pledis Leisure, KOZ Leisure, X, whereas the HYBE Options division consists of HYBE 360 (content material manufacturing), HYBE IP (merchandise), HYBE EDU (academic content material), and excellent (cellular video games). HYBE Platform covers Weverse Firm.

Ithaca Holdings consists of SB Tasks and Huge Machine Label Group and covers artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Demi Lovato, and extra.

The video included a message from HYBE CEO and chairman Bang Si Hyuk, who welcomes Ithaca Holdings as a brand new member of the family and mentions how each corporations grew from a dream into world-renowned corporations by means of creativity and innovation.

Ithaca Holdings CEO and chairman Scooter Braun additionally shared a message praising HYBE’s monitor document and anticipating their systematic affect on Ithaca Holdings’ present and future artists, in addition to each corporations’ additional innovation within the world music business.

Scott Borchetta, the president and CEO of Huge Machine Label Group additionally celebrated the widening of potentialities world wide and throughout numerous sectors by means of the new and historic partnership.

The video additionally included messages from HYBE and Ithaca Holdings artists like BTS, J Balvin, Demi Lovato, SEVENTEEN, and Justin Bieber.

Try the video with subtitles under: