Watch BTS Light up ‘Dynamite’ at Grammy MusiCares Concert

UPDATED: MusiCares is the Recording Academy’s charitable wing, and its annual live performance throughout Grammy Week is its fundamental supply of fundraising just about yearly. The group distributes cash to music individuals — musicians, songwriters, producers, engineers, executives and extra — in want, and previously 12 months they’ve distributed greater than $22 million in COVID aid, along with their common support for medical and monetary hardships for any music individuals who qualify, not simply Academy members.

In fact, this 12 months’s present was digital, however H.E.R., Haim and naturally BTS devoted new performances for the present. BTS, dressed sharply in largely matching fits, lit up their world hit “Dynamite” from the stage of a theater that, in line with followers on social media, was the Kyunghee College Grand Peace Palace in Seoul, though reps declined to substantiate the situation. The efficiency was stately and lightweight on dancing, however with no lack of vitality — and Jungkook took a activate drums.

The Ok-pop superstars have received so many accolades over the previous 12 months that it’s arduous to know the place to start, however the latest was from the worldwide music commerce Worldwide Federation of the Phonographic Business (IFPI), which awards the group’s newest album,“Map of the Soul: 7,” winner of its first-ever World Album All Format Chart, following a countdown of the highest ten largest albums globally, IFPI is the group that represents the recorded music business worldwide.

The chart, an addition to IFPI’s current world awards, celebrates the best-selling albums of the 12 months throughout all consumption codecs, spanning bodily gross sales, digital downloads, and streaming platforms.

After its February 2020 launch, the fourth studio album from the Ok-pop superstars topped the charts within the group’s residence nation of Korea, the place the album broke the all-time gross sales file, in addition to the world’s 5 largest music markets (USA, Japan, UK, Germany, France).