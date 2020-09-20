Watch: BTS Lights It Up Like “Dynamite” In Exciting iHeartRadio Festival Performance

BTS has shared a brand new video of their colourful efficiency on the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival!

On September 18 native time, BTS took the digital stage for the primary night time of iHeartRadio’s two-day mega-concert, becoming a member of a star-studded lineup of performing artists that features Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Bon Jovi, Keith City, Migos, Kane Brown, and extra.

After dazzling viewers world wide with performances of 4 of their most beloved hits, BTS later posted a video of their iHeartRadio Music Festival efficiency of “Dynamite” on their official YouTube channel. The clip captures their efficiency from a “stage cam” angle and omits the audio added by iHeartRadio, placing the main focus solely on the members’ vocals and dancing.

Take a look at the brand new clip of BTS’s colourful efficiency of “Dynamite” beneath!