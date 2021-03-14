Watch: BTS Lights Up The Stage For Grammy Week Online Charity Concert

BTS lit it up like “Dynamite” on the Music On A Mission on-line profit live performance!

On March 12 native time, BTS took the digital stage for Music On A Mission, a particular Grammy Week charity live performance held by MusiCares (the philanthropic arm of the Recording Academy, which organizes the annual Grammy Awards). Different performers for the occasion included John Legend, H.E.R., HAIM, and Jhené Aiko.

BTS, who’s at the moment nominated for a 2021 Grammy Award within the Greatest Pop Duo/Group Efficiency class, selected to carry out the track that earned them their very first Grammy nomination: their smash hit “Dynamite.”

Notably, along with singing, Jungkook additionally performed the drums through the group’s efficiency—which led to the phrase “DRUMMER JUNGKOOK” trending worldwide on Twitter shortly after BTS took the stage.

Earlier this week, the Recording Academy introduced that BTS may also be performing on the 2021 Grammy Awards, which is able to mark their very first time taking the stage alone to carry out considered one of their very own songs on the annual award ceremony.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will air reside on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Within the meantime, try BTS’s Music On A Mission efficiency of “Dynamite” under!