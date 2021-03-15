Watch BTS Perform ‘Dynamite’ at 2021 Grammys

South Korean band BTS made historical past on Sunday evening because it grew to become the primary Ok-pop group to carry out certainly one of its personal songs at the Grammy Awards.

Leaping throughout (what gave the impression to be) the Grammy stage at the Los Angeles Staples Heart the teams lead the viewers on a chase backstage, up the utility stairs and ending their electrical efficiency on a rooftop surrounded by spotlights. However the huge reveal, they weren’t in California at all.

“Did you see that, they had been in Seoul, Korea the entire time,” mentioned Grammy host Trevor Noah. “They actually recreated that entire set over there as a result of they couldn’t be right here, however they needed to be right here. In order that they rebuilt right here over there. There ought to be an award only for that.”

Competing in opposition to Justin Bieber, Girl Gaga and Taylor Swift, BTS was additionally nominated for finest pop duo/group efficiency for its first all-English tune, “Dynamite.” It’s the primary Korean pop act to obtain a nod from the Recording Academy. The Seventies-inspired upbeat disco bop was launched final August. The band mentioned it debuted the tune “as quickly as doable” to be able to energize and excite followers that may have been struggling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s devoted to all of the individuals who really feel like they’ve fallen down whereas operating a marathon,” Suga mentioned. “Even for those who’re going by means of robust occasions, let’s do what we are able to in our locations, and discover freedom and happiness by means of dance and music.”

BTS additionally carried out at MusiCares’ digital fundraiser on Friday, which honored the music trade and raised cash for these hit hardest by the pandemic. The Recording Academy’s charitable wing distributed greater than $22 million in coronavirus aid up to now yr alone. Along with BTS, H.E.R., John Legend, Haim and Jhene Aiko additionally carried out at the occasion.