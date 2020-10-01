Watch: BTS Performs “Black Swan,” Talks About Upcoming Album, And More For Day 3 Of BTS Week On “The Tonight Present”

On the third day of BTS Week on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” BTS had rather a lot to share!

For BTS Week, the group will seem on the late-night speak present for 5 nights with 5 completely different performances, comedy bits, and a digital interview.

On September 30 (native time), the third day of BTS Week, BTS gave a efficiency of “Black Swan.” They carried out “HOME” on the second day and “IDOL” and “Dynamite” on the primary day.

BTS additionally took half within the present’s “Dance Your Emotions” section the place the members competed towards one another to finest specific a sure emotion by dance.

The printed additionally featured speak segments with BTS, the place the group talked about their upcoming album “BE,” ideas on “Dynamite” hitting No. 1 on Billboard’s Sizzling 100, their highschool days, and extra.