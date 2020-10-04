General News

Watch: BTS Performs “Dynamite” + Jimmy Fallon Thanks BTS And ARMY For Day 5 Of BTS Week On “The Tonight Present”

October 4, 2020
1 Min Read

BTS made their mark on the ultimate day of BTS week on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon”!

On October 2 (native time), the fifth day of BTS Week, BTS carried out “Dynamite” at a curler skating rink.

(*5*)

Jimmy Fallon shared parting phrases because the late-night speak present stated goodbye to BTS week. He thanked BTS for placing on memorable performances and taking part in numerous interviews and video games. After praising the group, he gave a shout out to ARMY (fandom title) for being loyal, constructive, and enjoyable followers.

(*5*)

Take a look at the primary, second, third, and fourth nights as effectively!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment