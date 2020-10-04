Watch: BTS Performs “Dynamite” + Jimmy Fallon Thanks BTS And ARMY For Day 5 Of BTS Week On “The Tonight Present”

BTS made their mark on the ultimate day of BTS week on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon”!

On October 2 (native time), the fifth day of BTS Week, BTS carried out “Dynamite” at a curler skating rink.

(*5*)

Jimmy Fallon shared parting phrases because the late-night speak present stated goodbye to BTS week. He thanked BTS for placing on memorable performances and taking part in numerous interviews and video games. After praising the group, he gave a shout out to ARMY (fandom title) for being loyal, constructive, and enjoyable followers.

(*5*)

Take a look at the primary, second, third, and fourth nights as effectively!