General News

Watch: BTS Performs “IDOL” And “Dynamite” For Day 1 Of BTS Week On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

September 29, 2020
1 Min Read

BTS Week has begun on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”!

For BTS Week, BTS will seem on the late-night speak present for 5 nights with 5 completely different performances, comedy bits, and a digital interview.

On the September 28 broadcast, the primary evening of BTS Week, BTS carried out their 2018 hit “IDOL” in Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. They had been additionally joined by Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a video efficiency of “Dynamite.”

Try the performances beneath!

(*1*)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment