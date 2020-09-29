Watch: BTS Performs “IDOL” And “Dynamite” For Day 1 Of BTS Week On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

BTS Week has begun on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”!

For BTS Week, BTS will seem on the late-night speak present for 5 nights with 5 completely different performances, comedy bits, and a digital interview.

On the September 28 broadcast, the primary evening of BTS Week, BTS carried out their 2018 hit “IDOL” in Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. They had been additionally joined by Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a video efficiency of “Dynamite.”

Try the performances beneath!

(*1*)