Watch: BTS Performs “Mikrokosmos” And Competes In Various Challenges For Day 4 Of BTS Week On “The Tonight Present”

On the fourth day of BTS Week on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” BTS performed hilarious video games in opposition to one another!

For BTS Week, the group will seem on the late-night discuss present for 5 nights with 5 totally different performances, comedy bits, and a digital interview.

On October 1 (native time), the fourth day of BTS Week, BTS gave a efficiency of “Mikrokosmos.” They carried out “Black Swan” on the third day, “HOME” on the second day, and “IDOL” and “Dynamite” on the primary day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oYpUZjxJOVg(*4*)

BTS additionally took half within the “Zoom Olympics,” a collection of varied challenges, to be able to win the championship. First off, Jimmy Fallon and BTS participated within the “Groundhog Problem,” the place they need to pop their head out and in of the body as many occasions as they will inside a given timespan. The winners from that recreation moved onto the “TV Distant Stability,” a problem the place they need to stack as many distant controllers as they will. The ultimate two gamers then participated within the “Guitar Decide Problem,” and so they needed to shake out the guitar picks within the acoustic guitars.

Discover out who grew to become the champion under!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1kjByPiCLE(*4*)