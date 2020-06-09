Watch: BTS Puts A Fun Spin On “Child Shark” In “Carpool Karaoke” Bonus Clip

“The Late Late Present with James Corden” gifted BTS’s followers ARMY with a bonus clip from their Carpool Karaoke phase!

BTS appeared on the present’s well-known phase in February, and their clip has reached 38.eight million views on YouTube.

On the newest episode of “The Late Late Present with James Corden,” host “Papa Mochi” himself introduced that he had a bonus clip to offer to ARMY in return for all their unbelievable work not too long ago, after they matched BTS’s $1 million to the Black Lives Matter motion and extra.

Take a look at the blokes singing “Child Shark” (which will get a remix impressed by LMFAO’s “Pictures” that includes Lil Jon) with James Corden under!