Watch: BTS Returns To “America’s Got Expertise” With Fun “One-Take” Performance Of “Dynamite”

September 17, 2020
BTS shared a enjoyable efficiency of “Dynamite” on “America’s Got Expertise”!

The group beforehand introduced that they might be returning to the NBC present as a part of their promotions for his or her English-language single “Dynamite.” BTS beforehand carried out “IDOL” on the present in 2018.

On September 16 at eight p.m. ET (September 17 at 9 a.m. KST), “America’s Got Expertise” aired their second semifinal outcomes. BTS appeared as visitor performers. In a enjoyable “one-take” format, the members hang around at a retro-themed amusement park in matching costumes and carry out their new single. The efficiency seems to have been filmed at Everland, a serious theme park in South Korea.

Earlier this month, “Dynamite” made historical past by charting at No. 1 on Billboard’s Scorching 100, the best place for an all-South Korean group. It prolonged that document by topping the chart for a second consecutive week and stayed sturdy in its third week within the No. 2 place.

Try the efficiency beneath!

