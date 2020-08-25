Watch: BTS Returns To “The Today Present” To Talk “Dynamite,” Donating, New Album, And More

BTS made a return to NBC’s “The Today Present” to speak about their hit “Dynamite“!

On the August 24 episode of the American morning present, BTS made a distant look for an interview about their chart-topping and record-breaking new English-language single “Dynamite.”

When requested why they determined to place out their first all-English monitor, RM mentioned, “After we first listened to the demo, we simply beloved it as it’s, so we thought, ‘Why not do it this fashion?’ So we simply saved the demo and recorded it, and it grew to become a complete new problem for us too.”

“I hope followers will draw lots of vitality from this new music,” mentioned V.

The group final appeared on the “The Today Present” in February after the discharge of their album “Map of the Soul: 7,” when an enormous crowd of followers confirmed as much as see them be interviewed.

BTS was requested what they suppose after they look again on that point, and Suga mentioned, “We miss it – we had enjoyable. And we want to return and do it once more quickly.”

“The Today Present” talked about how in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the blokes have needed to postpone their world tour and are social distancing whereas dwell streaming their actions for followers. They’re additionally engaged on a brand new album.

“I believe this was a therapeutic course of for us too,” mentioned Jimin. “However engaged on the album made us understand that there’s one thing we are able to do.”

RM mentioned, “It’s going to be new and recent, and it’s going to be a bit totally different from the one ‘Dynamite’ as effectively. That’s all I can say!”

Just lately, BTS and their company Massive Hit Leisure donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter, which followers matched.

“We simply need the world to be a greater place,” mentioned Suga. “We don’t regard ourselves as doing nice deeds. However we do really feel grateful that many individuals relate to our actions and in flip, take motion from their finish.”

The group additionally talked about how a lot they need to see their followers once more, with RM saying, “We miss them a lot.”

Watch their interview beneath!

Ok-pop sensations @BTS_twt inform us about their new single “Dynamite,” the group’s first music completely in English. The video for the hit already has greater than 180 million views on YouTube. @joefryer spoke with #BTS about their new music. pic.twitter.com/AZmiu3iDe9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 24, 2020

Followers can catch BTS’s first efficiency of “Dynamite” in the course of the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which begins at eight p.m. on August 30 ET/PT.