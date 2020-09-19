Watch: BTS Reunites With President Moon Jae In At Blue House To Give Speech For National Youth Day

BTS gave an inspiring speech on the Blue House in honor of National Youth Day!

On the morning of September 19, BTS attended a particular Blue House occasion commemorating South Korea’s very first National Youth Day. With President Moon Jae In and first woman Kim Jung Sook in attendance, the seven BTS members delivered an handle collectively as honorary “youth leaders.”

Every of the BTS members took turns talking, with RM kicking issues off by stating, “We wish to convey our help for all the youth who’re constantly taking over new challenges all around the world, in addition to all the youth who’re bravely main their very own lives in South Korea.”

After BTS had mirrored on their very own journey and supplied phrases of recommendation for “the youth of tomorrow,” Jin wrapped up the speech by remarking, “Identical to the youth of yesterday and the youth of at the moment, simply as now we have all executed up till now, I hope that you’ll proceed to stroll briskly forward in direction of the longer term with out stopping. I hope that your distinctive ideas will change the world, and I hope that you’ll paved the way and change into the sunshine of this point in time for the sake of the youth of tomorrow.”

Watch BTS’s full speech with English subtitles under! (BTS first seems at 15:54 within the video.)