Watch: BTS Scores 7th Win For “Dynamite” On “Present Champion”; Performances By Lovelyz, DAY6 (Even Of Day), Baek Ji Younger, And More

BTS has received one other trophy for “Dynamite”!

The nominees for first place within the September 9 episode of “Present Champion” have been BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez),” DAY6 unit Even of Day’s “The place the Sea Sleeps,” ITZY’s “Not Shy,” Lovelyz’s “Obliviate,” and BTS’s “Dynamite.” BTS took the win!

The blokes thanked everybody in a video message!

This episode of “Present Champion” was a particular that highlighted a number of the greatest Korean drama OSTs, along with the standard performances by artists who’re at present selling. The particular was a collaboration with the upcoming Seoul Worldwide Drama Awards.

The lineup included Baek Ji Younger, Younha, Hyolyn, Lovelyz, DAY6’s Even of Day, APRIL, Gaho, CLC, ATEEZ, H.O.T’s Jang Woo Hyuk, DreamCatcher, ONEUS, CRAVITY, Lee Eun Sang, Han Dong Geun, Ahn Ye Eun, and LUNARSOLAR.

Take a look at the performances beneath!

CRAVITY – “Flame”

Jang Woo Hyuk – “HE (Don’t Wanna Be Alone)”

Younha – “I’ll Be Your Mild” (“The Story of Nokdu” OST) and “Greetings from Afar” (“The Queen of Workplace” OST)

ONEUS – “To Be or To not Be”

Han Dong Geun – “If You Simply Love” (“When My Love Blooms” OST)

DAY6’s Even of Day – “The place the Sea Sleeps”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPxoSH_y77okay

CLC – “HELICOPTER”

ATEEZ – “THANXX”

Lovelyz – “Obliviate”

Baek Ji Younger – “The Girl” (“Secret Backyard” OST) + “Don’t Neglect” (“IRIS” OST)

Baek Ji Younger – “The Days We Cherished” (“The World of the Married” OST)

APRIL – “Feeling” (“Extraordinary You” OST)

Hyolyn – “Loopy of You” (“Grasp’s Solar” OST) + “Goodbye” (“My Love from the Star” OST)

DreamCatcher – “BOCA”

Lee Eun Sang – “Lovely Scar”

LUNARSOLAR – “OH YA YA YA”

Gaho – “Begin Over” (“Itaewon Class” OST)

Ahn Ye Eun – “Purple Ties” (“The Insurgent” OST)

Congratulations to BTS!