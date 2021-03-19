Watch: BTS, SEVENTEEN, GFRIEND, And More Star In Big Hit Labels’ Intriguing Video Asking “What Do You Believe In?”

Big Hit Labels has launched a marketing campaign movie with the theme, “What do you imagine in?”

ENHYPEN begins off the video as they row a ship via area collectively and battle a monster in a VR recreation. On the finish, they are saying, “I imagine in teamwork.”

Subsequent, SEVENTEEN, GFRIEND, NU’EST, TXT, and BTS every seem in their very own segments and reveal what they every imagine in. SEVENTEEN believes in setting targets, GFRIEND in “myself,” NU’EST in “smile,” TXT in pineapple pizza, and BTS in connection. Lastly, the video asks, “What do you imagine in?”

Big Hit Leisure beforehand revealed that the corporate could be altering its title to HYBE and utilizing the slogan, “We imagine in music.” Big Hit Leisure might be addressing the title change at their normal shareholders assembly on March 30. Forward of the assembly, Big Hit Leisure will maintain a company briefing for institutional traders and analysts on March 19 to introduce the firm’s new title and model identification.

Watch the marketing campaign movie with English subtitles beneath:

