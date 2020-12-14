Watch: BTS Shares Behind-The-Scenes Stories About Making Their Album “BE”

BTS shared some enjoyable behind-the-scenes tales from their work as challenge managers on their latest album “BE.”

On December 13, BTS shared a video of the seven members speaking concerning the course of behind their album “BE.” For this album, the members took half in a number of elements of manufacturing, together with the music, idea, design, path, and extra.

Utilizing key phrases drawn from a field, the group talked about what they’ve been as much as, what a “every day life” means to them, how they made their determination to launch an album throughout the pandemic, and the way they cut up up their roles as challenge managers.

Jin stated that V had taken on his function as visible director as a result of he had needed it, whereas Suga added that he had informed Jimin to take the function of music challenge supervisor. Jimin stated, “He didn’t even have a look at me when he stated it. He stated, ‘It is best to do it. Use this to hearken to some music,’ and seemed on the floor.” RM stated that Jimin had helped them lots and Jimin stated, “I even wrote three title tracks. None of them made it, however I labored arduous.”

Suga agreed that V and Jimin had gone by lots and Jin stated, “Asking the members for his or her opinion is a very troublesome course of to handle.” Jungkook chimed in, “I requested the group chat what they needed to place within the music video, and solely J-Hope replied.” Jimin additionally complained that there have been members who didn’t hearken to what he stated and despatched their songs on to the corporate as a substitute of sending them to him. Nonetheless, he praised J-Hope for at all times being the one to reply and observe the directions.

V stated that he needed to concentrate on “naturalness” because the visible idea and talked about trusting that the members would do properly with their particular person ideas. Jungkook quipped that he realized the significance of an excellent digital camera whereas directing the music video, however added, “It was harder than I anticipated. Even arising with the synopsis was arduous. It’s totally different from engaged on music.” Because the styling challenge supervisor, J-Hope stated, “The members had their very own concepts for their very own garments and rooms. I do usually put on robes and robes lots at dwelling.” V added, “With shorts and with no shirt.” J-Hope stated, “That’s proper. However I couldn’t not put on a shirt for the album.”

Suga, who labored on the album design, stated that he needed a clear, easy look to match the quiet, calm feeling of the music. Jin stated that he needed Suga’s portray to be a part of the album cowl, and Suga stated that it had been included with the concept of creating a “photograph body” for the album.

Take a look at the video with English subtitles under!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cYX88pxQuCo

BTS launched their album “BE” and title observe “Life Goes On” on November 20.