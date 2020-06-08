Watch: BTS Shares Blast-From-The-Past Dance Practice Video For 2020 Festa

BTS hit followers with a enjoyable blast from the previous to rejoice their upcoming seventh anniversary!

As a part of the group’s ongoing 2020 BTS Festa—their yearly celebration of the anniversary of their debut on June 13, 2013—BTS has shared an previous dance observe video for his or her spectacular efficiency on the 2018 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards).

The newly launched clip provides a full view of the group working towards a particular model of “Faux Love” for the award ceremony, together with each an epic dance intro and a strong dance break involving quite a few backup dancers.

Try BTS’s new “formation verify model” dance observe video for the 2018 MAMA beneath!

To search out out what’s developing subsequent within the 2020 BTS Festa, take a look at the official timeline for the occasion right here!