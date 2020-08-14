Watch: BTS Shares Bright And Beautiful Moments From Tour In Trailer For New Film

BTS has shared a trailer for his or her new movie, “Break the Silence: The Film”!
Beforehand, Large Hit Leisure introduced that BTS can be releasing their fourth movie in theaters in September. “Break the Silence: The Film” will characteristic onstage and offstage footage from BTS’ sold-out “Love Your self: Converse Your self” stadium tour.
In the brand new trailer, Jimin says, “I feel I can say that they’re the folks with whom I am spending essentially the most valuable, brightest, and happiest moments of my life.” V says, “I feel it grew to become a turning level for my angle towards myself.”
The trailer additionally exhibits scenes of laughter, tears, emotional moments, and overwhelming pleasure from the stadium tour.
Test it out beneath!
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment