Watch: BTS Shares Bright And Beautiful Moments From Tour In Trailer For New Film

BTS has shared a trailer for his or her new movie, “Break the Silence: The Film”!

Beforehand, Large Hit Leisure introduced that BTS can be releasing their fourth movie in theaters in September. “Break the Silence: The Film” will characteristic onstage and offstage footage from BTS’ sold-out “Love Your self: Converse Your self” stadium tour.

In the brand new trailer, Jimin says, “I feel I can say that they’re the folks with whom I am spending essentially the most valuable, brightest, and happiest moments of my life.” V says, “I feel it grew to become a turning level for my angle towards myself.”

The trailer additionally exhibits scenes of laughter, tears, emotional moments, and overwhelming pleasure from the stadium tour.

Test it out beneath!