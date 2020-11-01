Watch: BTS Shares First Concept Teasers For Upcoming Album “BE”

BTS has dropped extra teasers for their upcoming album “BE”!
On November 1 at midnight KST, Large Hit Leisure shared two idea clips: one wherein the BTS members look right into a mirror, and one other one from the standpoint of the mirror.
#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_BE Concept Clip (Mirror ver.) pic.twitter.com/aJFdEjL7yY
— BigHit Leisure (@BigHitEnt) October 31, 2020
#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_BE Concept Clip (Reflection ver.) pic.twitter.com/Di80AHQ9OB
— BigHit Leisure (@BigHitEnt) October 31, 2020
“BE” is about to be launched on November 20 and options direct participation from BTS within the music, idea, design, route, and extra. On October 31, it was revealed that the title monitor of the album can be “Life Goes On.”
