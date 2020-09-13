Watch: BTS Shares Reaction To Their Fun-Filled “Dynamite” B-Side MV

On September 13, BTS shared the response video for the “B-side” model of their hit “Dynamite” music video!

After its launch on August 21, the “Dynamite” MV set a brand new YouTube document for the best 24-hour debut view rely. The English-language single went on to realize an ideal all-kill in South Korea and debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Sizzling 100, the best rating on the chart for an all-South Korean group. “Dynamite” has since gone on to increase that document by topping the chart for a second consecutive week.

The B-side MV for “Dynamite” exhibits some lower scenes, bloopers, and behind-the-scenes enjoyable from the music video set. The response video started with the BTS members making an attempt to elucidate what “B-side” means. A-side and B-side are phrases that come from LP data, referring to the 2 “sides” of the document that might play totally different songs when flipped. The A-side is just like what Korean artists now confer with because the “title observe,” whereas a “B-side” can be an extra or secondary music.

V mentioned, “It’s like watching from a special perspective.” Simply earlier than the video performed, J-Hope quipped, “It’s the BTS facet.” V countered, “So the A-side is the ARMY facet.”

As the B-side MV performed, J-Hope defined, “We do a number of totally different takes for the music video. This contains totally different takes in addition to bloopers.” The members then talked just a little about one another’s solo scenes, which have been often filmed with out the others current.

Within the basketball scene, Suga mentioned, “I requested them to make use of CGI to make the ball go in, however they didn’t.” The members had a number of enjoyable watching the scenes through which they improvised dances and talked about Jimin and V’s reference of a meme that includes Noh Hong Chul from “Infinite Problem.”

On the finish, the members expressed their admiration on the CGI results. V mentioned, “Let’s faux it wasn’t CGI and that we actually went there.” Requested the place “there” was, he mentioned, “It’s a secret.”

Try the response video with English subtitles under!

BTS additionally shared their response to their unique “Dynamite” MV throughout their livestream shortly after the one’s launch: