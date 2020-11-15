Watch: BTS Shares Stories About Their Hit Songs In Producer Pdogg Special Of “Immortal Songs”

The November 14 episode of KBS’s “Immortal Songs” featured the hit songs of BTS’s producer, Pdogg.

To help their producer, BTS filmed a particular video interview to share behind-the-scenes tales about their hit songs and their work with Pdogg.

The visitor singers on the present included Sunwoo Jung-A, Son Seung Yeon, Tune So Hee, Yook Joong Wan Band, Goon Jo and ALiEN, and BAE173. BTS shared that that they had cheered once they heard that Sunwoo Jung-A can be on the present.

“I’m a big fan,” RM stated. “I actually loved listening to her music ‘Run with Me.’” V added, “I’m wanting ahead to her efficiency probably the most. She’s a singer that every one the members like so much.”

V stated about Son Seung Yeon, “A buddy of mine from my hometown is a giant fan. They stated that she’s a singer they need to see at the very least as soon as earlier than they die.” In response, Son Seung Yeon stated that she would invite them to her live performance sooner or later.

About Pdogg, RM stated, “He is the basis and basis of BTS’s music.” Jimin stated, “He’s our instructor, but in addition our colleague. We’re like household.” V stated, “BTS was created by means of producer Pdogg.” Jin stated, “He’s a really soft-hearted particular person. It’s very cute.”

Pdogg himself shared how he had gotten into music. “I majored in classical vocal music,” he stated. “Once I instructed my mother and father that I needed to do classical vocal music, they supported me with out hesitation. Once I instructed them I used to be doing idol music, they had been towards it at first, however then they pushed me to go by means of with it.”

He additionally talked in regards to the strain of his success. For 2 years in a row, he has ranked No. 1 within the nation in copyright royalties. For “DNA,” he obtained a producer award. He stated, “I used to be joyful and grateful, however I assumed so much about what I ought to do subsequent.”

First to carry out was Goon Jo and ALiEN, who coated BTS’s “Hearth.” RM stated, “This can be a music that comes up so much in selection exhibits. Every time individuals are cooking or get offended, it at all times comes up.” Suga stated, “I based mostly the music on the key phrase ‘fired up.’ I heard that in Daegu, while you really feel inspired, they are saying that you just’re ‘fired up.’ At first, I wasn’t positive if that was one thing that individuals actually stated. The purpose of the music is to come out swinging with confidence.”

Tune So Hee, a gukak (Korean conventional music) singer, was subsequent to carry out with “Spring Day.” RM and Suga stated that the music was based mostly on their private experiences. Suga stated, “Doesn’t everybody have an expertise by which they parted methods with their buddies?”

RM stated, “Once I was younger, I’d meet up with my buddies and go to Web cafés. We’d discuss who we frolicked with, what we did. These buddies had been valuable to me on the time, however after I went to Seoul and have become a trainee, these recollections began to fade. I wrote the music whereas pondering of my buddies.”

He added, “I wrote the music whereas on the Hangang Park in Yeouido. I despatched it to Pdogg and Bang Si Hyuk afterward, and Pdogg stated, ‘It appears good, however I can’t inform due to your singing.’ It was a little bit of a shock, however anyway the outcomes had been good.”

V stated, “I used to be the primary to jot down lyrics for the music and Pdogg stated it was actually good. I acquired my hopes up and requested him the way it was going a number of days later and he stated that he went with RM’s lyrics.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_GgHlASCAw

Third to carry out was Yook Joong Wan Band with “Blood Sweat & Tears.” RM stated, “It was the primary time that we’d felt such a world response. We thought, ‘One thing have to be going proper,’ and ‘One thing wonderful is going on right here.’” Jimin added, “We had been like, ‘It will probably’t be,’ after which ‘May or not it’s?’”

About the Billboard Music Awards, Pdogg stated, “I didn’t anticipate it in any respect. The Billboard Music Awards weren’t broadcast in Korea, so we went to Bang Si Hyuk’s home and watched it there. As quickly as they known as out BTS’s title, we hugged in every different in chaos.”

Subsequent to carry out was Son Seung Yeon, collaborating with AleXa, along with her cowl of “DNA.” BTS stated, “We regularly thought that this was the ‘begin.’ It’s the music that confirmed, ‘We’re receiving a variety of love from abroad.’ We had been nervous about it, however the followers made us really feel assured. When our music got here on, the cheers had been the loudest. We had been proud and acknowledged that we had been receiving a variety of love. Once we did stadium live shows, we additionally realized that once more.”

RM stated, “The music has the vibe of a one-sided crush of somebody of their early twenties. It’s that romantic dream of feeling such as you had been meant to fall in love from the second you had been born, that it was written in your genes.”

Sunwoo Jung-A carried out her model of BTS’s “Faux Love.” About the music’s debut on the BBMAs in 2018, Jimin stated, “I used to be so nervous I virtually threw up.” It was a dwell broadcast, and due to the excessive pitch, it was a tough music to sing dwell. BTS shared, “We acquired a variety of vitality from the followers. We gained confidence by means of ARMY’s voices.”

BAE173 carried out subsequent with the music “I NEED U.” BTS stated, “This music is like Pdogg’s child.” Jin added, “This was the primary music we took No. 1 with. This music pulled us as much as the highest, so it’s a significant music that all of us have a variety of affection for.” J-Hope stated, “As quickly as I heard the intro, I used to be like, ‘What is that this?’” Jungkook stated, “I knew this music would do nicely.”

In the tip, Son Seung Yeon took the ultimate win on the present.

For their closing remarks, Suga stated that they needed to carry out on the Grammy Awards. RM stated, “Let’s simply confidently say that we wish a Grammy.” He added, “As many individuals may anticipate, that’s considered one of our objectives down the road. However mockingly, doing an ‘offline’ live performance has grow to be our new dream. We hope the day will quickly come once we can share a stage with an viewers once more. That’s our aim now.”

Watch “Immortal Songs” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)