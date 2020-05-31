Watch: BTS Shares Summer Version Of “Airplane Pt. 2” To Kick Off 7th Anniversary Festa

BTS has kicked off their annual Festa celebration with a enjoyable video!

Every year, BTS celebrates their June 13 debut anniversary with an occasion referred to as “Festa,” which options the discharge of latest and various content material within the weeks main as much as the date. This yr, BTS and ARMY are celebrating their seventh anniversary.

On June 1 at midnight KST, BTS launched the “summer time model” of their music “Airplane Pt. 2,” through which the members jam to the music in brightly coloured garments at a pool resort. The video was filmed across the identical time as their 2018 summer time package deal in Saipan. “Airplane Pt. 2” was initially launched as a b-side monitor on BTS’s 2018 album “Love Your self: Tear.”

You may verify out the schedule for the remainder of 2020 Festa right here!