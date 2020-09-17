Watch: BTS’ Suga Features On MAX’s Romantic New Track “Blueberry Eyes”

American singer MAX has launched the music video for his new observe “Blueberry Eyes,” that includes BTS’ Suga!

The music is off MAX’s upcoming album “Colour Imaginative and prescient,” which is dropping on September 18. Forward of its launch, MAX shared the colourful and candy music video for the music, which stars himself and his spouse Emily.

“We studied and memorized the entire Korean lyrics to Suga’s unbelievable and romantic verse,” wrote MAX within the description. “This video is a bit of our hearts and I hope it sparks the identical magic in you viewing it because it did for us creating it. Thanks to Suga for being so good on this music and extra importantly for being an exquisite pal. A lot love.”

Watch the video under!

Suga and MAX beforehand labored collectively on Suga’s observe “Burn It” off his mixtape “D-2,” which he launched beneath his various stage identify Agust D in Might.